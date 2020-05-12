NASCAR explains pit selections, starting lineup details for Darlington

NASCAR returns to action on Sunday, May 17th at Darlington, below are the pit selections and starting lineup procedures for the upcoming events.

Darlington

May 17 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

Order based on charter team owner points followed by open team owner points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

Starting lineup:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points in owner points

May 19 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

Order based on Phoenix qualifying.

Starting lineup:

Positions 1 -12: The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.

Positions 12 – 24: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 12th- 24th using a random draw.

Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.

Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

May 20 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

Order based on finishing position from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

Starting lineup:

Positions 1-20: Invert the top 20 from the May 17 th race at Darlington

race at Darlington Positions 21-40: In finishing order from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries

Modified Competition Caution Procedures:

With the absence of practice, NASCAR will be modifying its Competition Caution procedures to allow teams additional time for adjustments.

The competition cautions will occur at or around the following laps:

NASCAR Cup Series Darlington – May 17: Lap 30 Darlington – May 20: TBD Charlotte – May 24: TBD Charlotte – May 27: TBD

NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington – May 19: Lap 15 Charlotte – May 25: TBD

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Charlotte – May 26: TBD

Below are the procedures for the modified competition caution:

Field will be frozen at the time of the competition caution

Field will be assembled behind the pace car

The running order lead lap / lap down will be established and the free pass sent

Wave around rule is not in effect

Pit road will open to the top 20 – car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position

Pit road will open to the next 20 – car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position

Above pit cycle repeats – each team allowed to pit two times

Re-establish line-up per freeze and restart race

Infractions under modified competition caution:

Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field

Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field

All current pit road rules are in effect

Courtesy – NASCAR Communications