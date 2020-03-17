NASCAR postpones all races through May 3, including Food City 500

(WJHL) — NASCAR is postponing all race events through May 3 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Food City 500 was scheduled for April 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR says it plans to return to racing in Martinsville and intends to hold all 36 races this season.

“What truly makes Bristol Motor Speedway special is not only the exciting racing, but the incredible family reunion feel that exists when all of our fans, guests, community members and businesses come together for a race weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, in a statement Monday. “That’s why I support NASCAR’s decision to postpone our NASCAR spring event to a later date. The health and safety of everyone who attends races at Bristol Motor Speedway is our top priority and this step has been taken so that everyone can follow the recommended guidelines as advised by government officials. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected by this pandemic. Once we have a confirmed rescheduled date, we will inform you as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience during this time and we look forward to having all of you here once again at the Last Great Colosseum.”

BMS officials say ticketholders have three options. They may use their April 3-5, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or receive a full refund.

Visit BMS’s website for more information.

