NASCAR releases the rest of the 2020 regular season schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) – NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders, and two separate stops – on two different courses – at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, featuring a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN). 

For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona International Speedway during the August 14-16 weekend. The road course-oval hybrid, most noted for the annual running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will feature races across all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The historic races will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International.

FS1 will continue to carry coverage of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series throughout the balance of the season. As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race number 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

DATE                           TRACK                        SERIES             DISTANCE       NET                 START (ET)

Fri, August 7        Michigan            Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1           6:00 PM

Sat, August 8      Road America               Xfinity                  182 mi              NBCSN      Noon          

Sat, August 8       Michigan                  Cup                            312 mi              NBCSN      4:00 PM

Sun, August 9      Michigan                 ARCA Menards       200 mi              MAVTV      1:00 PM

Sun, August 9       Michigan                      Cup                      312mi               NBCSN      4:30 PM

Fri, August 14      Daytona Road Course      ARCA Menards     TBA              MAVTV      5:00 PM

Sat, August 15      Daytona Road Course            Xfinity          182 mi            NBCSN      3:00 PM

Sun, August 16    *Daytona Road Course       Trucks    153 mi        FS1             Noon

Sun, August 16    Daytona Road Course   Cup         231 mi              NBC          3:00 PM           

Fri, August 21      Dover                ARCA Menards East     125 mi       Trackpass 2:00 PM

Fri, August 21      Dover                  Gander Trucks          200 mi          FS1                 5:00 PM

Sat, August 22      Dover                   Xfinity                           200 mi        NBCSN      12:30 PM

Sat, August 22              Dover                     Cup                    311 mi        NBCSN      4:00 PM

Sun, August 23             Dover                 Xfinity                   200 mi        NBCSN      1:00 PM

Sun, August 23             Dover                  Cup                   311 mi              NBCSN      4:00 PM

Fri, August 28               Daytona             Xfinity             250 mi              NBCSN      7:30 PM

Sat, August 29              WWT Raceway     ARCA Menards      150 mi    MAVTV      6:00 PM

Sat, August 29              Daytona                 Cup                    400 mi              NBC          7:30 PM

Sun, August 30        WWT Raceway        Trucks              200 mi              FS1                 Noon

The NASCAR Cup Series continues this Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Kentucky Speedway, live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

**Schedule locations, dates, times and networks are subject to change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

