NASCAR to ban confederate flags at events and their properties

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – One day after Cup series driver Bubba Wallace spoke up about having the confederate flag removed from NASCAR events, the sport made a big change. Below is a statement from NASCAR on Wednesday afternoon.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

