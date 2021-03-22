NASCAR truck series race in May in Darlington named LiftKits4Less.com 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 22, 2021) – Darlington Raceway and The 4Less Group announce a partnership on the entitlement of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on May 7. The 4Less Group, a successful aftermarket auto parts e-commerce company, will partner on the entitlement for the spring Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the LiftKits4Less.com 200.

“We welcome our new partners at The 4Less Group for the entitlement of the action-packed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame for the LiftKits4Less.com 200. This series delivers a high-energy, competitive style of racing and we believe our fans are going to be in store for a terrific event.”

The LiftKit4Less.com 200 will be held on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. It will be the second consecutive season Darlington has hosted the Camping World Truck Series and first time it is part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Ben Rhodes won last season’s series return to the track Too Tough To Tame in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200. The track hosted a Camping World Truck Series race last season as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races from 2001-2004 and 2010-2011.

“As long-time NASCAR fans, we’re excited to partner on the entitlement of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. We’ve always admired the enthusiasm, passion, and dedication of NASCAR fans and we are thrilled to be a part of the NASCAR family,” says Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce LiftKits4Less.com and the soon to be launched automotive marketplace AutoParts4Less.com to NASCAR fans and earn their trust as the go-to brand for all automotive parts.”

2021 NASCAR Season

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR moves to a new dedicated spring weekend as The Lady in Black unites generations of race fans to celebrate on Mother’s Day as part of the new spring weekend of action-packed racing featuring all three premier series on May 7-9. Darlington will host the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tradition Continues as the famed Cook Out Southern 500® will launch the NASCAR Playoffs for the second consecutive year as part of a Labor Day weekend of racing on Sept. 4-5. The Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. The Cook Out Southern 500® Cup Series Playoff race will once again compete at night on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

About 4Less Group, Inc.

Building off the knowledge and continued success of their present e-commerce website, www.liftkits4less.com, that targets aftermarket automotive parts for Jeeps, Trucks and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching what they believe to be one of the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

