NASCAR unveils “Next-Gen” car in Charlotte, will debut in 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC – A historic day for NASCAR marks the unveiling of the Next Gen Car, a moment that has been anticipated by the NASCAR industry and millions of fans for nearly two years.

The Next Gen Car is the result of an unprecedented collaborative effort, tireless hours of testing, and engineering brilliance. It is the most revolutionary vehicle in the history of the sport, and embraces the sport’s stock car roots, while forging boldly into the future through state-of-the-art technology.

Next Gen Car looks

The Next Gen car has given manufacturers greater latitude to incorporate features into the race car body that better replicate the look and feel of the street car.



A sleek new design has lowered the greenhouse, shortened the deck lid and widened the track width of the car giving it more of a coupe look.



The body is fully symmetrical which will reduce aerodynamic forces and put an emphasis back on race car setup and driver control. The new composite material is more durable and will allow more beating and banging without loss of performance.



New 18″ forged aluminum wheels and wider Goodyear tires better replicate what is found on passenger cars and will allow for softer tire compounds.



Next Gen Car Components

Upgraded specs to match modern passenger vehicle technology including independent rear suspension, rack and pinion steering and larger brakes.



A new transaxle combines the transmission and rear gears into one package with an eye on the future – the ability to incorporate electrification.



The bottom of the car is sealed with an underwing and rear diffuser which will help with handling in traffic and reduce "dirty air."



Hood louvers will allow teams to maximize engine performance independent of aerodynamics.



A redesigned chassis features new front and rear bumpers for increased safety. Both the front and rear clips bolt on to the center section for easier serviceability and damage repair.



Upgraded car connectivity will allow for an in-car camera in every vehicle, with the ability to bring fans more real-time data in the future.



See the Next Gen Car in the 2022 Daytona 500!

