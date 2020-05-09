NASCAR Xfinity Series rolls through Darlington, Joe Graf Jr. prepares for unknown

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – NASCAR is scheduled to make it’s way to Darlington for the ‘unofficial’ restart.

The track will host three events in four days, including the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, beginning on May the 17th.

Joe Graf Jr., enters his rookie year in the minor circuit, and will compete at the Lady In Black for the first time.

“It’s definitely going to be really tough when we get back racing here,’ said Graf Jr., ‘I’ve never been to Darlington, but it has it’s reputation for being one of the hardest tracks on the NASCAR circuit.'”