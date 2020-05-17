Healthcare workers to be honored at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – This year NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington followed the launch of the Real Hero’s project by recognizing healthcare workers who have been working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. News 13 spoke with Dr. Marwan Elya, Medical Director of McLeod Itensvisits, on what it means to him to be honored as a grand marshal in Sunday’s event.

“I was so happy but at the same time I felt very responsible representing all of my team and everyone that I work with. They have been through a lot. Some of them have gotten sick and those are the first people that came to my mind,” Dr. Elya says.

Even though fans and healthcare honoree’s aren’t allowed inside due to Covid-19 restrictions, people may view the races on TV. Dr. Elya says though this is something new, he is proud to see that the organization is following CDC guidelines.

“I think that this is different and for me it is personal because I will be one of the grand marshals and it’s a big honor that I will remember for the rest of my life.” Dr. Elya says.

NASCAR, Fox sports and the race teams came up with the idea to have the name of an individual healthcare worker battling Covis-19 pandemic replace the driver’s name above the door of each car.

“I want to say thank you to NASCAR. I want to say thank you to Mr. Ryan Blaney. It means a lot for us. I wish him a safe competition tomorrow and I wish him the win,” Dr. Elya says.

Be sure to tune in on air and online for more Darlington Raceway coverage.