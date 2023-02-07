CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.

Busch, 37, issued a social media statement recounting a vacation with his wife in late January.

“When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Busch said. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

Busch said officials detained him, and he was unaware of Mexican law. The driver said he had “no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico.”

“When (the gun) was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties and returned to North Carolina,” Busch said.

Busch apologized to his social media followers and commended all parties for “the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter.

My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch is no stranger to legal issues back in the United States.

He was cited for careless and reckless driving in 2014 in Iredell County after a deputy clocked him driving 128 mph in a 45 mph zone. He received a citation and was released with a written promise to appear in court.

“I was test-driving a new sports car, and I got carried away,” Busch said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I went beyond the speed I should have been going on a public road. I apologize to the public, my fans, sponsors, and race teams for my lack of judgment.”

The driver accepted responsibility and said it would never happen again. He went on to race that weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 2006, Busch pleaded guilty to improper driving and was fined $150 after he was ticketed outside of Richmond, Virginia on a reckless driving charge after pulling out of a gas station and into a fast-food restaurant.

Busch said he “chirped” his tires at the time but didn’t exceed 10 mph.