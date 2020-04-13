NASCAR suspends Kyle Larson indefinitely for using racial slur during online event

(WBTW) — NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely after he used a racial slur during an online iRacing event Sunday.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said.

Larson is also required to attend sensitivity training. Larson will not be receiving pay during the suspension. Larson was caught using the slur from another competitors stream on Twitch.

Larson tweeted a video Monday issuing an apology.

