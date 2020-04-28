Ryan Newman medically cleared to race

(WBTW) — NASCAR driver, Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to race.
“Ryan Newman has been cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a tweet.
Newman was in a crash at the Daytona 500 during the first race of the season, and he was sent to the hospital with a head injury.
