Ryan Newman medically cleared to race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

(WBTW) — NASCAR driver, Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to race.

“Ryan Newman has been cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action,” Roush Fenway Racing said in a tweet.

He's Back! @RyanJNewman has been medically cleared to

resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action. pic.twitter.com/M0iXh700VS — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) April 27, 2020

Newman was in a crash at the Daytona 500 during the first race of the season, and he was sent to the hospital with a head injury.

