NASCAR’s Noah Gragson Visits Darlington Raceway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The matchups for the second annual Myrtle Beach Invitational have been announced with the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team scheduled to play three nationally televised games on the ESPN platform. Hosted by the American Athletic Conference, the tournament will take place on Nov. 21, 22 and 24 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers will open up the three-day event versus Utah on Thursday night, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET. Coastal and Utah are joined in their bracket with Ohio and Baylor.