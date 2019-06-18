NASCAR’s Noah Gragson Visits Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson stopped by the Darlington Raceway on Tuesday afternoon to chat with the media and get some laps in at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Gragson will be running his first ever race there on Saturday, August 31 in the VFW Sports Clips Haircuts 200. Gragson is 8th in the Xfinity Series standings going into this weekend’s race. The 20 year old is in his 1st full season on the circuit. Before that, he was on the NASCAR Truck Series. Gragson is a member of JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Junior who will also partake in the race that very weekend.