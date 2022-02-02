National Signing Day coverage, February 2

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. -- A Ripley County judge has sentenced a teenager to 50 years in prison in connection to each of the deaths of his two siblings.

Prosecutors say Nickalas Kedrowitz was 13 years old when he fatally smothered his siblings, 11-month-old Nathaniel Ritz and 23-month-old Desiree McCartney in their Osgood, Indiana home.