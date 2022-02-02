National Signing Day coverage, February 2

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first Wednesday each February is National Signing Day and a number of athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee took advantage by signing their letters of intent. Below is a running list from the day along with video and interviews after the 6pm news. Content will be updated throughout the day.
Aynor:
Jackson Glasgow – Football – Erskine
Conway:
Carlton Terry – Football – Wofford
Gene King – Football – Newberry
Taylor Reaves – Golf – Presbyterian
Austin Collins – Wrestling – Coker
Luz Rosado – Soccer – USC Sumter
Hannah-Pamplico:
Cyrus Ellison – Football – S.C. State
Lake City:
Shamontae Burgess – Football – SC State
Cleadieus Alston – Football – University of Charleston (WV)
Christopher Barr – Football – North Greenville University
Cam’Ron Butler – Football – North Greenville University
Lamar:
Patrick Anderson – Football – SC State
Myrtle Beach:
Dalton Epps – Football – Presbyterian
Mac Walters – Football – South Carolina
Tre Phillips – Football – Newberry
Brayden Bushnoe – Lacrosse – Anderson
St. James:
Justice Williams – Football – Presbyterian
Trinity Collegiate:
Reggion Bennett – Football – signing at 3:15pm
Grant Epps – Football – SC State