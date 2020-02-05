National Signing Day – February 5

Breaking News Alert
9 student-athletes signed to play sports in college at Myrtle Beach High School this morning.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Many student athletes across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put the pen to paper and signed to play sports at the college level. Below are those who will take their games to the next level. Congratulations to all! We will continue to update the list as the day rolls on.

Aynor:
Colby Todd – Football – Newberry College

Conway:
Timothy Shelton – Football – SC State
Timothy Steele – Football – SC State

Dillon:
Jay Lester – Football – North Greenville University
Antonio Coleman – Newberry College

Hannah-Pamplico:
Devon Mincey – Football – North Greenville University

Hannah-Pamplico’s Devon Mincey signed to play football at North Greenville University.

King’s Academy:
Cole Nance – Cross Country – Francis Marion

Lamar:
Shane Amerson – Football – North Greenville University

Lake City:
Clint Caldwell – Football – Erksine or Presbyterian
Avery Harrison – Football – ASA Brooklyn Community College
Khalil Fulton – Football – Indepedence Community College

Lake View:
Noah Sweat – Football – North Greenville

Latta:
Chandler Matthews – Football – Limestone
Zach Jones – Football – St. Andrews
Brice McRae – Football – St. Andrews

Mullins:
JaHaven Phillips – Football – Limestone

Myrtle Beach:
Xayvion Knox – Football – SC State
Rayshad Feaster – Football – Myrtle Beach Prep

North Myrtle Beach:
Ramsey Lewis – Football – Charleston (WV)
Zyon Belle – Football – Limestone

Pee Dee Academy:
Danny Barker – Football – North Greenville University

South Florence:
Alexis Kirby – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech
Skyler Monson – Softball –  USC Sumter
Brandon Gallo – Football – Methodist College
Brian Sparks – Johnson C. Smith College
Cameron Harper – Football – Wingate

West Florence:
Alyssa Kleine – Soccer – Sarah Lawrence
Lauren Gordon – Track and Field – Coastal Carolina
Noah McBride – Football – Savannah State

Wilson:
Jakobe Quillen – Football – Western Carolina
Kemuel Arthur – Football – Newberry College
Demarcus Bailey – Football – Limestone
Yavin Smith – Football – North Greenville University

5 student-athletes signed to play football from Wilson High School this morning.

