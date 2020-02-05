National Signing Day – February 5

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Many student athletes across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put the pen to paper and signed to play sports at the college level. Below are those who will take their games to the next level. Congratulations to all! We will continue to update the list as the day rolls on.
Aynor:
Colby Todd – Football – Newberry College
Conway:
Timothy Shelton – Football – SC State
Timothy Steele – Football – SC State
Dillon:
Jay Lester – Football – North Greenville University
Antonio Coleman – Newberry College
Hannah-Pamplico:
Devon Mincey – Football – North Greenville University
King’s Academy:
Cole Nance – Cross Country – Francis Marion
Lamar:
Shane Amerson – Football – North Greenville University
Lake City:
Clint Caldwell – Football – Erksine or Presbyterian
Avery Harrison – Football – ASA Brooklyn Community College
Khalil Fulton – Football – Indepedence Community College
Lake View:
Noah Sweat – Football – North Greenville
Latta:
Chandler Matthews – Football – Limestone
Zach Jones – Football – St. Andrews
Brice McRae – Football – St. Andrews
Mullins:
JaHaven Phillips – Football – Limestone
Myrtle Beach:
Xayvion Knox – Football – SC State
Rayshad Feaster – Football – Myrtle Beach Prep
North Myrtle Beach:
Ramsey Lewis – Football – Charleston (WV)
Zyon Belle – Football – Limestone
Pee Dee Academy:
Danny Barker – Football – North Greenville University
South Florence:
Alexis Kirby – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech
Skyler Monson – Softball – USC Sumter
Brandon Gallo – Football – Methodist College
Brian Sparks – Johnson C. Smith College
Cameron Harper – Football – Wingate
West Florence:
Alyssa Kleine – Soccer – Sarah Lawrence
Lauren Gordon – Track and Field – Coastal Carolina
Noah McBride – Football – Savannah State
Wilson:
Jakobe Quillen – Football – Western Carolina
Kemuel Arthur – Football – Newberry College
Demarcus Bailey – Football – Limestone
Yavin Smith – Football – North Greenville University