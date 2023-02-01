MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – National Signing Day happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, below are the list of school, athletes, and where they will play and attend in the fall of 2023.

Carolina Forest:

Bradleigh Wohlers – Baseball – Florence Darlington Tech

Andrew Buffkin – Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist

Braden McWhorter – Baseball – Florida SouthWestern

Josh Watson – Baseball – Newberry

Amya Fowler- Columbia International University

Scotty Saylor – Football – Coastal Carolina University

Conway:

Nathan Thompson – Football – Coastal Carolina University

Cameron Alston – Football – Dartmouth

Aiden Brantley – Football – North Greenville University

Dillon:

Josh Pernell – Football – Methodist (NC)

Peyton Small – Football – Newberry



Latta:

Justin Stutler – Football – signing on Friday at 9am

Lamar:

Ja’Quan Toney – Football, South Carolina State University

Tyler McManus – Football, Newberry College

Kelly Anderson – Softball, Wake Technical Community College

Pee Dee Academy:

Coleby Sinclair – Football – Newberry College

Peyton Hardee – Football – Newberry College

South Florence:

Jaylin Davis – Football – North Greenville University

Hunter McClary- Football – Newberry

St. James:

Markey Faulkner – Football – Newberry

Grayson Gollie – Football – Newberry

Daniel Deneen – Football – Limestone

Trinity Collegiate:

Bridges Teal – Football – Newberry

Drew Jeffords – Golf – Army



Waccamaw:

Jaret Yonker – Football – St. Vincent (PA)

West Florence:

Bryson Graves – Football – Coastal Carolina University

Darren Lloyd – Football – Coastal Carolina University

Dashawn Gamble – Football – Limestone

Mason Benton – Football – Limestone

Isaiah Hunter – Football – Savannah State

Josh Daniels – Football – Anderson

Da’Shun Scott – Football – UNC-Greensboro

Tyler Smith – Football – Allen University