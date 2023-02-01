MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – National Signing Day happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, below are the list of school, athletes, and where they will play and attend in the fall of 2023.
Carolina Forest:
Bradleigh Wohlers – Baseball – Florence Darlington Tech
Andrew Buffkin – Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist
Braden McWhorter – Baseball – Florida SouthWestern
Josh Watson – Baseball – Newberry
Amya Fowler- Columbia International University
Scotty Saylor – Football – Coastal Carolina University
Conway:
Nathan Thompson – Football – Coastal Carolina University
Cameron Alston – Football – Dartmouth
Aiden Brantley – Football – North Greenville University
Dillon:
Josh Pernell – Football – Methodist (NC)
Peyton Small – Football – Newberry
Latta:
Justin Stutler – Football – signing on Friday at 9am
Lamar:
Ja’Quan Toney – Football, South Carolina State University
Tyler McManus – Football, Newberry College
Kelly Anderson – Softball, Wake Technical Community College
Pee Dee Academy:
Coleby Sinclair – Football – Newberry College
Peyton Hardee – Football – Newberry College
South Florence:
Jaylin Davis – Football – North Greenville University
Hunter McClary- Football – Newberry
St. James:
Markey Faulkner – Football – Newberry
Grayson Gollie – Football – Newberry
Daniel Deneen – Football – Limestone
Trinity Collegiate:
Bridges Teal – Football – Newberry
Drew Jeffords – Golf – Army
Waccamaw:
Jaret Yonker – Football – St. Vincent (PA)
West Florence:
Bryson Graves – Football – Coastal Carolina University
Darren Lloyd – Football – Coastal Carolina University
Dashawn Gamble – Football – Limestone
Mason Benton – Football – Limestone
Isaiah Hunter – Football – Savannah State
Josh Daniels – Football – Anderson
Da’Shun Scott – Football – UNC-Greensboro
Tyler Smith – Football – Allen University