Nationally ranked CCU men’s soccer moving to Conference USA

DALLAS – Conference USA has announced the addition of Coastal Carolina University as an affiliate member for the sport of men’s soccer. The Chanticleers will begin play in C-USA for the 2021 fall season.

“Coastal Carolina is a nationally-respected and accomplished men’s soccer program,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Adding them to an already strong lineup of teams will further enhance one of the conference’s most successful sports.”

The addition of Coastal Carolina will return Conference USA to nine men’s soccer members as it competed with from 2014-19. Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, and UAB are joined by affiliate members CCU, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

“The goal for all of our programs is to compete on a national level, something our men’s soccer program has accomplished throughout its history” commented Coastal Carolina University Director of Athletics Matt Hogue. “Joining Conference USA and its strong soccer membership will only strengthen our program’s stature and assist in reaching our competitive goals. We are thrilled to begin this new partnership and thank Commissioner MacLeod and the C-USA CEOs for recognizing our program’s success and extending the affiliate invitation.”

Conference USA has produced multiple NCAA Tournament teams in each of the last 10 seasons, including four participants in six of those campaigns.

“We are very excited to take this next step in our program’s evolution in joining one of the top three elite men’s soccer conferences in the country! C-USA consistently has six or seven teams vying for an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship Tournament each year,” stated Coastal Carolina men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking. “We are honored to be a part of such a great conference with a great group of coaches and programs and are excited to start the journey this fall.”

Coastal Carolina began the 2021 spring season nationally-ranked in three different polls. The Chanticleers have scheduled eight spring games after a fall season that saw them finish 6-1-1, capturing the Sun Belt Conference Championship title, and registering five shutout victories.

The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program has won 15 conference regular-season championships, 16 conference tournament titles, and will be making its 17th NCAA Championship Tournament appearance this year.

The Chanticleers have reached the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 five times, including four times under coach Docking, and has totaled 15 NCAA Tournament wins in program history.

Entering the 2021 spring season this year due to COVID-19, the Chanticleers have won 148 games since 2010, which is second nationally behind only Akron during that span.

Coastal has had 13 MLS SuperDraft Draftees, including Tor Saunders in this year’s draft, 11 all-American honors, six NSCAA/CoSIDA Scholar All-Americans, 23 NSCAA/USC All-Region selections, nine conference player of the year award winners, and 82 all-conference honorees.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics