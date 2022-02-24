PEMBROKE – The 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 18 points off of 13 turnovers and shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the fifth-straight game and the Braves staked claim to the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas regular season championship following a 101-71 victory over North Greenville on Thursday evening in Pembroke.



The win helped the Braves (25-2, 22-2 CC) establish a new program benchmark for regular season victories, while also handing the Black & Gold its 12th home win of the season – the most for the program since the 2017-18 campaign. The league title is the seventh conference crown in the last six years for UNCP, including its fourth league regular season crown over that span.



Thursday’s setback marked the eighth-straight loss for North Greenville (6-21, 4-20) who fell to 3-11 away from Tigerville, S.C., this season as well.

The top-seeded Braves have claimed a spot in the semifinal round of the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will not play again until March 5 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Their opponent will be announced at a later date. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting ConferenceCarolinas.com/Tickets.

Courtesy – UNCP Braves