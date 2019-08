CONWAY (WBTW) - Coastal Carolina will start sophomore quarterback Fred Payton on Saturday in their home opener against Eastern Michigan. Payton and sophomore signal caller Bryce Carpenter were battling the whole month of August for the starting job.

Last season Payton appeared in 7 games, starting 4 of them throwing for just under 700 yards and 6 touchdowns. Carpenter also appeared in 7 games last fall throwing 5 touchdown passes and running for nearly 200 yards on the ground.