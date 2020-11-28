NC State rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (3) gets tackled during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the in Syracuse, N.Y. (Scott Schild /The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air and North Carolina State rallied to defeat Syracuse 36-29 Saturday.

The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8). Linebacker Payton Wilson sacked Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper for a loss 11 yards on a third-and-seven from the Wolfpack 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

The Syracuse defense came out strong, sacking Hockman four times, intercepting a pass, registering six tackles for loss and forcing a safety, all in the first half. Syracuse held a 22-14 advantage at the break, the team’s first halftime lead since game three, a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Orange clung to a 29-27 lead after three but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Emezie’s score with 14:14 to go gave the Wolfpack the lead for good.

N.C. State held Syracuse to 3 yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.

