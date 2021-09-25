NC State tops No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in 2OT

North Carolina State’s Cory Durden (48) celebrates a sack with teammate Khalid Martin (21) and Shyheim Battle (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line to end it. Red-clad fans poured onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter to start the second OT.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) controlled play most of the way, nearly doubling Clemson in total offense through regulation while converting more than half of its third-down chances.

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to make the playoff.

COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS