NC State tops No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in 2OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.
Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line to end it. Red-clad fans poured onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.
Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter to start the second OT.
N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) controlled play most of the way, nearly doubling Clemson in total offense through regulation while converting more than half of its third-down chances.
It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to make the playoff.
COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS