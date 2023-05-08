Below are the latest NCAA College Baseball rankings. CCU, Clemson, and South Carolina all in the top 25 this week. This courtesy of D1baseball.com and the NCAA.
|1
|Wake Forest
|39-7
|2
|2
|LSU
|37-10
|1
|3
|Arkansas
|36-12
|6
|4
|Stanford
|31-13
|7
|5
|Vanderbilt
|34-13
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|36-11
|3
|7
|Florida
|37-12
|4
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|30-16
|8
|9
|Connecticut
|35-11
|9
|10
|Duke
|32-13
|10
|11
|Miami
|31-16
|11
|12
|West Virginia
|36-12
|12
|13
|Campbell
|36-10
|13
|14
|East Carolina
|34-14
|14
|15
|Oregon State
|33-14
|15
|16
|Clemson
|31-17
|NR
|17
|Kentucky
|33-13
|NR
|18
|Dallas Baptist
|36-12
|16
|19
|Maryland
|33-16
|23
|20
|Boston College
|30-16
|19
|21
|Virginia
|37-11
|21
|22
|UTSA
|36-12
|22
|23
|Tennessee
|32-16
|18
|24
|Oregon
|31-16
|17
|25
|Southern Miss
|32-15
|NR