Below are the latest NCAA College Baseball rankings. CCU, Clemson, and South Carolina all in the top 25 this week. This courtesy of D1baseball.com and the NCAA.

1Wake Forest39-72
2LSU37-101
3Arkansas36-126
4Stanford31-137
5Vanderbilt34-135
6South Carolina36-113
7Florida37-124
8Coastal Carolina30-168
9Connecticut35-119
10Duke32-1310
11Miami31-1611
12West Virginia36-1212
13Campbell36-1013
14East Carolina34-1414
15Oregon State33-1415
16Clemson31-17NR
17Kentucky33-13NR
18Dallas Baptist36-1216
19Maryland33-1623
20Boston College30-1619
21Virginia37-1121
22UTSA36-1222
23Tennessee32-1618
24Oregon31-1617
25Southern Miss32-15NR