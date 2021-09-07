NCAA College Football Associated Press Top 25 poll, September 7

After beating Clemson in a physical season opener, Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, taking that spot in the college football rankings for the first time since 2018. Clemson fell four spots to No. 6 after joining fellow ACC foe North Carolina as the only top 10 teams to lose in Week 1.

Alabama kept its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot with 59 first-place votes after dismantling Miami 44-13 in the season opener. Georgia captured the other four first-place votes. Ohio State jumped Oklahoma to reach No. 3, while the Sooners dropped two spots to No. 4 following a tight 40-35 win over Tulane. Texas A&M rounds out the top five, putting three SEC teams at the top of the rankings.

Further down, UCLA entered the AP Top 25 at No. 16 after topping LSU 38-27 and knocking the Tigers out of the rankings entirely following an impressive opener at the Rose Bowl. Virginia Tech also jumped from unranked to No. 19 after beating the Tar Heels 17-10 behind a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions of Sam Howell. Miami fell from No. 13 to 22 after the loss to Alabama, while North Carolina fell to No. 24. Ole Miss moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 after crushing Louisville on Monday night. Auburn captured the No. 25 spot to give the SEC six ranked teams.

Here is a look at the full poll that was released on Tuesday. First-place votes are in parentheses.

AP Top 25, Week 2

Courtesy – CBS Sports