NCAA Tournament will be held without fans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.– Coastal Carolina senior Zack Taylor carded a third-round 74, +2, on Tuesday, but his four-stroke lead entering the final round of play proved to be enough as the Chanticleer golfer held on to win the 19th annual General Hackler Championship held this week at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Taylor posted rounds of 66, 68, and 74 to win the three-round event by two strokes with his 54-hole score of 208, -8 under par.

With his win at the Hackler, he joins former Chant Andrew Dorn as the only Coastal golfers to finish first in the home tournament. Dorn finished as the co-champion in 2014.

On Tuesday, Taylor was -1 under on the front nine, which was his final nine holes of play, after shooting +3 on the back nine. He finished the day with two birdies and 13 pars.

For the tournament, he had a tournament-high two eagles, to go along with 33 pars and a team-leading 12 birdies.

As a team, the Chants carded a final round of 302, +14, on Tuesday to finish in 11th-place overall with a 54-hole score of 886, +22 (291-293-302).

No. 26 North Carolina pulled away from the field to earn the team championship, shooting a team score of 843, -21 under par.

No. 35 Liberty (856, -8) finished as team runner-up, while No. 7 Wake Forest (857, -7), No. 25 ETSU (859, -5) and No. 14 Louisville (866, +2) rounded out the top five on the team leaderboard.

Senior States Fort followed his first two rounds of 72 and 74 on Monday, with another 74, +2, on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 34th-place overall with his 54-hole score of 220, +4. The fourth-year Chant totaled 33 pars and 10 birdies over his three rounds of play.

Sophomores Tyler Gray and Connor Newton rounded out the scoring for the CCU lineup, as freshman Gavin Noble was again forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Gray placed in a tie for 60th-place overall with rounds of 77, 72 and 77, for a 54-hole score of 226, +10. He carded 30 pars and nine birdies over the two days of play.

Newton posted a final round of 77, +5, to go along with rounds of 76 and 79 on Monday, to finish in a tie for 76th overall. He matched Gray with 30 pars and added six birdies over his 54-holes of play.

Playing as individuals on the week, Brady Hinkle finished in a tie for 10th-place overall with his 54-hole score of 214, -2 under par, while Seth Taylor placed in a tie for 25th overall with his tournament score of 218, +2.

Hinkle posted rounds of 70, 72, and 72, to finish in the top 10, and totaled 10 birdies and 37 pars. Seth Taylor followed his two rounds of 74 on Monday with a 70, -2 under par, on Tuesday which was highlighted by four birdies and 12 pars. The duo was 1-2 on the team in par 3 scoring average with Hinkle shooting a team-best 2.75, -3, and Taylor right behind him at 2.92, -1, and in pars with 37 and 34, respectively.

Coastal will return to action in one week, as the Chanticleers will play in the ECU Intercollegiate on March 16-17 in Greenville, N.C.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics