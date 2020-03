The Lumberton boys basketball team may not get a chance to play for a state championship after their season was suspended on March 12th due to the Coronavirus.

RALEIGH, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has suspended all sports until May 18th at the very earliest. The NCHSAA put a stop to all sports on March 12th, just 2 days before the Lumberton boys basketball team was supposed to play in their first ever state championship.

South Carolina remains suspended until early April with another decision looming in the next week by the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL.)