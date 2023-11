MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have 5 teams left in the chase for a high school football state championship come December. Below are the contests with the home team listed on the bottom. All games begin at 7:30pm.

SCHSL Class 5A – 3rd Round

Summerville

Carolina Forest

SCHSL Class 4A – 3rd Round

Lancaster

South Florence

SCHSL Class 1A – 3rd Round

Johnsonville

Lamar

NCHSAA Class 3A – 3rd Round

Northern Nash

Scotland (NC)