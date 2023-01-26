MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – News13 has announced their players for the 2022 All-Blitz team on offense, defensive, and special teams.
Our Blitz Awards Show special will air on News13, Sunday, January 29th at 5pm.
Player of the Year – LaNorris Sellers – South Florence Quarterback
Coach of the Year – Drew Marlowe – South Florence Head Coach
All-Blitz Team Offense:
QB – Hudson Spivey – Pee Dee Academy
QB – Gabriel Cusack – Marion
QB – Timoun Byrd – Marlboro County
QB – Deuce Hudson – West Florence
QB – Tremel Echols – Wilson
QB – Scott Saylor – Carolina Forest
QB – Daniel Stanley – Aynor
QB – Cam Cumbee – Andrews
QB – LaNorris Sellers – South Florence
RB – Daquan Burroughs – Johnsonville
RB – J’Shawn Anderson – Hartsville
RB – Carmello McDaniel – Hartsville
RB – JaMarcus Williams – Hannah-Pamplico
RB – Malachi Washington – Myrtle Beach
RB – Ty Martin – Dillon
RB – Brycen Scott – Trinity Collegiate
RB – Darren Lloyd – West Florence
RB – Jamarion Jones – Latta
RB – Marvin Gordon – Lake View
RB – Juels Huntley – Florence Christian
WR – Quay’Sheed Scott – Marion
WR – Zandae Butler – Wilson
WR – Evin Singletary – South Florence
WR – Shaheed Dawkins – Lake View
WR – Jake Doty – Myrtle Beach
WR – Elijah Chalmers – Marlboro County
WR – Bryson Graves – West Florence
WR – Ja’Saan Faulkner – St. James
OL – She’Fon Boyd – Andrews
OL – Nathan Thompson – Conway
OL – KenDell Brown – Wilson
OL – Josh Daniels – West Florence
OL – Anthony Grant – Dillon
OL – Josiah Thompson – Dillon
All-Blitz Team Defense:
DL – Sevon Nichols – Lake View
DL – Justin Stutler – Latta
LB – Jaylin Davis – South Florence
LB – Franklin Emerson – West Florence
LB – Renardo Parks – Carolina Forest
DB – Kavontre Singletary – Johnsonville
DB – Mike Gillard – Myrtle Beach
DB – Jamarion Fling – Dillon
DB – Josh McNeil – Hannah-Pamplico
DB – Quan Toney – Lamar
DB – Michael McFadden – Lamar
DB – Kelvin Hunter – West Florence
Special Teams Player of the Year:
St. James Kicker & Punter – Daniel Deneen