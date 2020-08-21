News13 begins SCISA football previews Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — A name change could be on the way for a building on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

Some of the more notable recent names in University of South Carolina athletics are asking the school to change the name of its showpiece fitness center, arguing that the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond shouldn’t be glorified in such a way due to the segregationist views he once held.