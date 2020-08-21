News13 begins SCISA football previews Friday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season for the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) will begin on Friday, August the 28. Beginning today, we’ll be previewing 7 different programs in our viewing area as they get set to kickoff the year. Those can be viewed during our sports segments at 6pm and 11pm on News13 and then again on our website after they air.
Friday, August 21 – King’s Academy
Saturday, August 22 – Dillon Christian
Sunday, August 23 – Pee Dee Academy
Monday, August 24 – Carolina Academy
Tuesday, August 25 – Florence Christian
Wednesday, August 26 – Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Thursday, August 27 – Trinity Collegiate School (Darlington)
Friday, August 28 – Week 1 begins for SCISA schools