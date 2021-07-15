News13 holds annual HS Football Blitz Media Day

Lake City football coach Ronnie Baker chats with News13 about his Panthers team in 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After a year off due to COVID-19, News13 was happy to bring back our annual high school football media day for our area coaches in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Over 20 made the trip to our station to discuss the 2021 season and have lunch thanks to Panera Bread in Surfside Beach.

The first official day of practice for the SCISA schools is Thursday, July 29. The first official day of practice for the SCHSL schools is on, Friday, July 30. The first regular season games happen on Friday, August 20. Marion and Johnsonville will start on Thursday, August 19th.

Carolina Forest Marc Morris chats with Candace Martino about his 2021 team.
Coaches from the Grand Strand enjoy lunch thanks to Panera Bread in Surfside Beach.
Coaches from the Pee Dee enjoy lunch thanks to Panera Bread in Surfside Beach.

