News13 honors the best football players in our annual Blitz Banquet

CONWAY – News13 with our title sponsor Carolina Trust honored the best high school football players with our annual high school football Blitz Banquet. Over 150 players, coaches, family, and friends attended the event at the Wild Wing Plantation in Conway. The night was filled with a great dinner, awards for our players of the week and All-Blitz team and the official announcement of our coach and player of the year.
Carolina Forest Quarterback Mason Garcia – Player of the Year
Trinity-Byrnes Head Football Coach – Jared Amell – Coach of the Year
Our 2020 guest speaker was North Myrtle Beach grad and current Carolina Panthers tight end Temarrick Hemingway. He preached giving it your all in every part your life. 110% everyday.
All-Blitz Team Members:
OFFENSE:
QB – Luke Doty – Myrtle Beach
QB – Mason Garcia – Carolina Forest
QB – Zayshaun Rice – Wilson
QB – Jay Lester – Dillon
QB – Andrew Brown – Aynor
QB – Bubba Elliott – Green Sea Floyds
QB/RB – Ramsey Lewis – North Myrtle Beach
QB – Cam Galloway – Lamar
RB – David Legette – Carolina Forest
RB – Terry McKithen – West Florence
RB – Jaquan Dixon – Green Sea Floyds
RB – Hahsaun Wilson – South Florence
RB – Nick Jones – Trinity-Byrnes
RB – Ja’Correus Ford – Lake View
RB – Avery Harrison – Lake City
WR – Jalen Coit – Cheraw
WR – Tyree Funnye – Waccamaw
WR – Jakobe Quillen – Wilson
WR – JJ Jones – Myrtle Beach
WR – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce – Dillon
WR – Isaiah Brown – Johnsonville
WR – Alim Legette – Mullins
OL – Shane Amerson – Lamar
OL – Darin Goss – Carolina Forest
OL – Devon Mincey – Hannah-Pamplico
OL – Colby Todd – Aynor
OL – Eric Brown – Hartsville
Athlete – Zayvion Knox – Myrtle Beach
Athlete – D’Vonte Allen – Marion
DEFENSE:
DL – Clint Caldwell – Lake City
DL – Tonka Hemingway – Conway
DL – Xavier McIver – Cheraw
DL – Quamil Spells – Myrtle Beach
LB – Chandler Matthews – Latta
LB – Luke Janack – Carolina Forest
LB – Shedrick Pointer – Myrtle Beach
LB – Cameron Harper – South Florence
LB – Justin Abraham – Hartsville
LB – Kenny Byrd – Myrtle Beach
LB – Drew Shelley – Aynor
LB – Danny Barker – Pee Dee Academy
LB – Kevon Haigler – Hartsville
LB – Tyquan King – Dillon
DB – AJ Campbell – Green Sea Floyds
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Punter/Kicker – Zane Smith – North Myrtle Beach
Punter/Kicker – Sullivan Hardin – Myrtle Beach
Players of the Week – 2019 season:
Week 0:
Grand Strand: Waccamaw Quarterback Denson Crisler
Pee Dee: Latta Linebacker/Athlete Chandler Matthews
Week 1:
Grand Strand: Green Sea Floyds Running Back Jaquan Dixon
Pee Dee: Florence Christian Running Back Jack McFadden
Week 2:
Grand Strand: North Myrtle Beach Quarterback Ramsey Lewis
Pee Dee: Marion Running Back/Defensive Back Qualiek Crawford
Week 3: No Players – Hurricane Dorian
Week 4:
Grand Strand: Myrtle Beach Wide Receiver Darius Hough
Pee Dee: Dillon Christian Quarterback Trent Johnson
Week 5:
Grand Strand: Aynor Wide Receiver Riley Phipps
Pee Dee: South Florence Running Back Hahsaun Wilson
Week 6:
Grand Strand: Conway Running Back Donovan Singleton
Pee Dee: Wilson Quarterback Zayshaun Rice
Week 7:
Grand Strand: Conway Wide Receiver Xavier Kinlaw
Pee Dee: Dillon Quarterback Jay Lester
Week 8:
Grand Strand: Aynor Quarterback Andrew Brown
Pee Dee: Hartsville Running Back Darian McMillan
Week 9:
Grand Strand: Carolina Forest Quarterback Mason Garcia
Pee Dee: Johnsonville Quarterback Savion Graves
Week 10:
Grand Strand: St. James Running Back Malachi Butler
Pee Dee: Pee Dee Academy Linebacker Ryan Forney