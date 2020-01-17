News13 honors the best football players in our annual Blitz Banquet

Little Rock, Ark. – Senior guard Torrie Cash scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to a 68-48 win over the Little Rock Trojans in a matchup of two first-place teams in the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center. The Chanticleers improved to 14-2 on the season and 4-1 in the league with the road win, while the Trojans fell to 5-11 overall and 3-2 in conference action with the home loss.

The 20-point win over LR was the 100th career win for head coach Jaida Williams and snapped a 38-game home Sun Belt Conference winning streak for the Trojans.