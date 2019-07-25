PHOTO GALLERY: High School Football Blitz Media Day; 2019 full schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several high school football teams from our viewing area are the Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach for News 13’s annual Blitz media day.

Chris Parks and Derek Kopp are spending the morning and afternoon interviewing the various coaches and players on the upcoming 2019 season.

Hannah-Pamplico High School

News13 sports staff Chris Parks and Derek Kopp





























North Myrtle Beach

Lamar High School

Carolina Forest High School

Wilson High School

Conway High School

Aynor High School

Bruins

Sharks

Trojans

Waccamaw High School

In addition to talking about the season, the players got to enjoy the park with go-karts, mini golf, arcade games, and much more before the hard work begins.

Important Dates:

First official NC High School Football practices – July 31

First official SC High School Football practices – August 2

First official regular season games – August 23

