News13 NASCAR season preview with Kerry Tharp

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – News13 Sports Director Chris Parks traveled to the Darlington Raceway to speak with track president Kerry Tharp and get his thoughts on the 2020 season ahead and the Daytona 500, which happens on Sunday, February 16.

Other topics include:

Southern 500 now a playoff race in September

Looking at a new Southern 500 main sponsor, Bojangles no longer the sponsor

The 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

2019 Southern 500 winner Erik Jones and his 2020 season preview

2019 Cup series champion Kyle Busch and his 2020 season preview

Drivers to look out for in the 2020 season

Daytona 500 and Cup Series winner predictions