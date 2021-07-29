News13 releases full 2021 high school football schedule for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season begins in 3 weeks for most of our area teams. On this Thursday, we have complied the complete schedule week by week for your viewing pleasure. All games kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.
2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NEWS13 BLITZ MASTER SCHEDULE:
Week 0, August 20:
Bluffton (SC) at South Florence
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
Carolina Forest at West Brunswick
Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)
Cheraw at Latta
Conway at North Myrtle Beach
East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds
Florence Christian at Northwood Academy (SCISA)
Hartsville at Marlboro County
Hemingway at Manning
Hilton Head at Wilson
Hilton Head Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Kingstree at CE Murray
Lake City at Dillon
Lake View at Aynor
Loris at St. James
Lumberton at Fairmont (NC)
Marion at Johnsonville – Thursday at 7:30pm
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico – Thursday at 7:30pm
Philip Simmons at Georgetown
Richland Northeast at Darlington
Scotland (NC) at N. Durham
Timmonsville at Lamar
West Florence at Lexington
Week 1, August 27:
Andrews at Georgetown
Aynor at Socastee
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy (SCISA)
Christian Academy of MB at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Conway at West Florence
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Lake City
Fairmont at Purnell Swett (NC)
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway
Hartsville at May River
Hoke County at Lumberton (NC)
Hoggard at Scotland (NC)
Kingstree at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter (SCISA)
Latta at Andrew Jackson
Manning at South Florence
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Marion at Lamar
McBee at Chesterfield
Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest
North Myrtle Beach at Loris
St. James at Lake View
Timmonsville at Darlington
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Philip Simmons
Wilson at AC Flora
Week 2, September 3:
Andrews at Carvers Bay
Andrew Jackson at Mullins
Carolina Forest at West Florence
Camden at Hartsville
Cheraw at Darlington
Chesterfield at Hannah-Pamplico
Conway at Myrtle Beach
Dillon at Wilson
Georgetown at Socastee
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Green Sea Floyds at Aynor
Hemingway at Marion
Johnsonville at St. James
Kingstree at Lake City
Lake View at East Clarendon
Lamar at Lakewood
Latta at McBee
Lumberton at Laney (NC)
North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (NC)
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Scotland (NC) at Marlboro County
South Columbus (NC) at Loris
South Florence at Irmo
St. Johns at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Eugene Ashley (NC)
Westover at Fairmont (NC)
Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)
Week 3, September 10:
Aynor at James Island
Carolina Bobcats at McBee
Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy (SCISA)
Cheraw at Mullins
CE Murray at Kingstree
Darlington at Marlboro County
Dillon at Lake View
Fairmont at Southern Lee (NC)
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Fort Dorchester at Carolina Forest
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Great Falls at East Clarendon
Hartsville at Conway
Johnsonville at Hemingway
King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Lake City at West Florence
Lamar at Timberland
Loris at Green Sea Floyds
Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta
Manning at Marion
Scott’s Branch at Andrews
Scotland (NC) at Jack Britt
Socastee at Myrtle Beach
St. James at North Myrtle Beach
St. John Christian at Christian Academy (SCISA)
Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Timmonsville at Lee Central
Trinity Collegiate at Destrehan (SCISA)
Wilson at Woodland
Week 4, September 17:
Carvers Bay at Aynor
Cheraw at Timmonsville
Clinton at Fairmont (NC)
Conway at Blythewood
Dillon Christian at Calhoun County (SCISA)
East Clarendon at North Central
Johnsonville at Latta
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach
Kingstree at Hemingway
King’s Academy at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Lake City at Marion
Lamar at Carolina Forest
Lee Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Loris at Lake View
Lumberton at Cape Fear (NC)
McBee at Buford
Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico
Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Scotland (NC) at Hoke County
Socastee at Dillon
St. James at Georgetown
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Timmonsville at Cheraw
Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Andrews
West Florence at Wilson
Week 5, September 24:
Aynor at St. James
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)
Calhoun Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at Ridge View
Camden Military at McBee
CE Murray at Johnsonville
Darlington at Wilson
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy (SCISA)
Dorchester Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
Fairmont at West Bladen (NC)
Fort Dorchester at Myrtle Beach
Georgetown at Conway
Gilbert at Lamar
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay
James Island at Andrews
Jack Britt at Lumberton (NC)
Lake View at Mullins
Lee at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Legion Collegiate at Hemingway
Marlboro County at Dillon
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence
Scotland (NC) at Southern Lee
Socastee at Loris
Timmonsville at Scott’s Branch
St. Johns at Waccamaw
West Florence at Hartsville
Week 6, October 1:
Andrews at Marion
Carvers Bay at CE Murray
Cheraw at Buford
Conway at St. James
Crestwood at Lake City
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy (SCISA)
East Bladen at Fairmont (NC)
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning (SCISA)
Georgetown at Waccamaw
Great Falls at Lamar
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)
Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville
Kingstree at Latta
King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian (SCISA)
Lee Central at Mullins
Loris at Dillon
Lumberton at South View (NC)
Manning at Marlboro County
Myrtle Beach at West Florence
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Scott’s Branch at East Clarendon
Socastee at Sumter
South Florence at Darlington
Thomas Sumter at Christian Academy (SCISA)
Union Pines at Scotland (NC)
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Week 7, October 8:
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at Conway
Cheraw at Central
Christian Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach
Dillon at Aynor
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall (SCISA) – Thursday
Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach
Hemingway at CE Murray
Lake City at Lakewood
Lamar at McBee
Latta at Lee Central
Lumberton at Gray’s Creek (NC)
Marion at Kingstree
Marlboro County at Crestwood
Mullins at Andrews
Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay
South Florence at Wilson
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
St. James at Socastee
Timmonsville at Johnsonville
Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud
Waccamaw at Loris
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Week 8, October 15:
Andrews at Kingstree
Andrew Jackson at Cheraw
Aynor at Waccamaw
Camden at Lake City
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)
Conway at Socastee
Douglas Byrd at Lumberton (NC)
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay
Fairmont at Red Springs (NC)
Johnsonville at Lake View
Hartsville at South Florence
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville
Hemingway at Scott’s Branch
Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)
King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)
Lakewood at Marlboro County
Lee Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)
Lee Central at Marion
Loris at Georgetown
McBee at CA Johnson
Mullins at Latta
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)
Pinecrest at Scotland (NC)
Sumter at Carolina Forest
Wilson at Myrtle Beach
Week 9, October 22:
Dillon Christian at Christian Academy (SCISA)
East Clarendon at Hemingway
Georgetown at Aynor
Great Falls at McBee
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
Kingstree at Mullins
King’s Academy at Lee Academy (SCISA)
Lake View at Timmonsville
Lamar at Lewisville
Latta at Andrews
Lumberton at Seventy-First (NC)
Marlboro County at Lake City
Myrtle Beach at South Florence
North Central at Cheraw
Scotland (NC) at Lee County
Socastee at Carolina Forest
Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)
St. James at Sumter
St. Pauls at Fairmont (NC)
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning (SCISA)
Waccamaw at Dillon
West Florence at Darlington
Wilson at Hartsville
Week 10, October 29:
Aynor at Loris
Calhoun Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)
Carolina Forest at St. James
Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)
Camden at Marlboro County
Carvers Bay at Hemingway
CE Murray at East Clarendon
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Darlington at Hartsville
Dillon at Georgetown
Dillon Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)
Fairmont at Midway (NC)
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Academy (SCISA)
Johnson at Lamar
Kingstree at Lee Central
Lake City at Manning
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico
Latta at Andrews
McBee at Lewisville
Mullins at Marion
North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach
Purnell Swett at Lumberton (NC)
Richmond at Scotland (NC)
Socastee at Waccamaw
South Florence at West Florence
Sumter at Conway
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds