News13 releases full 2021 high school football schedule for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season begins in 3 weeks for most of our area teams. On this Thursday, we have complied the complete schedule week by week for your viewing pleasure. All games kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NEWS13 BLITZ MASTER SCHEDULE:

Week 0, August 20:

Bluffton (SC) at South Florence

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw

Carolina Forest at West Brunswick

Charlotte Country Day School at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)

Cheraw at Latta

Conway at North Myrtle Beach

East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds

Florence Christian at Northwood Academy (SCISA)

Hartsville at Marlboro County

Hemingway at Manning

Hilton Head at Wilson

Hilton Head Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Kingstree at CE Murray

Lake City at Dillon

Lake View at Aynor

Loris at St. James

Lumberton at Fairmont (NC)

Marion at Johnsonville – Thursday at 7:30pm

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico – Thursday at 7:30pm

Philip Simmons at Georgetown

Richland Northeast at Darlington

Scotland (NC) at N. Durham

Timmonsville at Lamar

West Florence at Lexington

Week 1, August 27:

Andrews at Georgetown

Aynor at Socastee

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy (SCISA)

Christian Academy of MB at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Conway at West Florence

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Lake City

Fairmont at Purnell Swett (NC)

Green Sea Floyds at Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway

Hartsville at May River

Hoke County at Lumberton (NC)

Hoggard at Scotland (NC)

Kingstree at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter (SCISA)

Latta at Andrew Jackson

Manning at South Florence

Marlboro County at Cheraw

Marion at Lamar

McBee at Chesterfield

Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

North Myrtle Beach at Loris

St. James at Lake View

Timmonsville at Darlington

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Philip Simmons

Wilson at AC Flora

Week 2, September 3:

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Andrew Jackson at Mullins

Carolina Forest at West Florence

Camden at Hartsville

Cheraw at Darlington

Chesterfield at Hannah-Pamplico

Conway at Myrtle Beach

Dillon at Wilson

Georgetown at Socastee

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Green Sea Floyds at Aynor

Hemingway at Marion

Johnsonville at St. James

Kingstree at Lake City

Lake View at East Clarendon

Lamar at Lakewood

Latta at McBee

Lumberton at Laney (NC)

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (NC)

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Scotland (NC) at Marlboro County

South Columbus (NC) at Loris

South Florence at Irmo

St. Johns at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Eugene Ashley (NC)

Westover at Fairmont (NC)

Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)

Week 3, September 10:

Aynor at James Island

Carolina Bobcats at McBee

Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian Academy (SCISA)

Cheraw at Mullins

CE Murray at Kingstree

Darlington at Marlboro County

Dillon at Lake View

Fairmont at Southern Lee (NC)

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Fort Dorchester at Carolina Forest

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Great Falls at East Clarendon

Hartsville at Conway

Johnsonville at Hemingway

King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Lake City at West Florence

Lamar at Timberland

Loris at Green Sea Floyds

Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta

Manning at Marion

Scott’s Branch at Andrews

Scotland (NC) at Jack Britt

Socastee at Myrtle Beach

St. James at North Myrtle Beach

St. John Christian at Christian Academy (SCISA)

Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Timmonsville at Lee Central

Trinity Collegiate at Destrehan (SCISA)

Wilson at Woodland

Week 4, September 17:

Carvers Bay at Aynor

Cheraw at Timmonsville

Clinton at Fairmont (NC)

Conway at Blythewood

Dillon Christian at Calhoun County (SCISA)

East Clarendon at North Central

Johnsonville at Latta

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach

Kingstree at Hemingway

King’s Academy at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Lake City at Marion

Lamar at Carolina Forest

Lee Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Loris at Lake View

Lumberton at Cape Fear (NC)

McBee at Buford

Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico

Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Scotland (NC) at Hoke County

Socastee at Dillon

St. James at Georgetown

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Timmonsville at Cheraw

Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Andrews

West Florence at Wilson

Week 5, September 24:

Aynor at St. James

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)

Calhoun Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at Ridge View

Camden Military at McBee

CE Murray at Johnsonville

Darlington at Wilson

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy (SCISA)

Dorchester Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Fairmont at West Bladen (NC)

Fort Dorchester at Myrtle Beach

Georgetown at Conway

Gilbert at Lamar

Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay

James Island at Andrews

Jack Britt at Lumberton (NC)

Lake View at Mullins

Lee at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Legion Collegiate at Hemingway

Marlboro County at Dillon

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence

Scotland (NC) at Southern Lee

Socastee at Loris

Timmonsville at Scott’s Branch

St. Johns at Waccamaw

West Florence at Hartsville

Week 6, October 1:

Andrews at Marion

Carvers Bay at CE Murray

Cheraw at Buford

Conway at St. James

Crestwood at Lake City

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy (SCISA)

East Bladen at Fairmont (NC)

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning (SCISA)

Georgetown at Waccamaw

Great Falls at Lamar

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)

Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville

Kingstree at Latta

King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian (SCISA)

Lee Central at Mullins

Loris at Dillon

Lumberton at South View (NC)

Manning at Marlboro County

Myrtle Beach at West Florence

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Scott’s Branch at East Clarendon

Socastee at Sumter

South Florence at Darlington

Thomas Sumter at Christian Academy (SCISA)

Union Pines at Scotland (NC)

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Week 7, October 8:

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at Conway

Cheraw at Central

Christian Academy at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach

Dillon at Aynor

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall (SCISA) – Thursday

Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Hemingway at CE Murray

Lake City at Lakewood

Lamar at McBee

Latta at Lee Central

Lumberton at Gray’s Creek (NC)

Marion at Kingstree

Marlboro County at Crestwood

Mullins at Andrews

Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay

South Florence at Wilson

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

St. James at Socastee

Timmonsville at Johnsonville

Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud

Waccamaw at Loris

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Week 8, October 15:

Andrews at Kingstree

Andrew Jackson at Cheraw

Aynor at Waccamaw

Camden at Lake City

Carolina Academy at Florence Christian (SCISA)

Conway at Socastee

Douglas Byrd at Lumberton (NC)

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay

Fairmont at Red Springs (NC)

Johnsonville at Lake View

Hartsville at South Florence

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville

Hemingway at Scott’s Branch

Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)

King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA)

Lakewood at Marlboro County

Lee Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)

Lee Central at Marion

Loris at Georgetown

McBee at CA Johnson

Mullins at Latta

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian (SCISA)

Pinecrest at Scotland (NC)

Sumter at Carolina Forest

Wilson at Myrtle Beach

Week 9, October 22:

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy (SCISA)

East Clarendon at Hemingway

Georgetown at Aynor

Great Falls at McBee

Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds

Kingstree at Mullins

King’s Academy at Lee Academy (SCISA)

Lake View at Timmonsville

Lamar at Lewisville

Latta at Andrews

Lumberton at Seventy-First (NC)

Marlboro County at Lake City

Myrtle Beach at South Florence

North Central at Cheraw

Scotland (NC) at Lee County

Socastee at Carolina Forest

Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian (SCISA)

St. James at Sumter

St. Pauls at Fairmont (NC)

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning (SCISA)

Waccamaw at Dillon

West Florence at Darlington

Wilson at Hartsville

Week 10, October 29:

Aynor at Loris

Calhoun Academy at Christian Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy (SCISA)

Carolina Forest at St. James

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate (SCISA)

Camden at Marlboro County

Carvers Bay at Hemingway

CE Murray at East Clarendon

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Darlington at Hartsville

Dillon at Georgetown

Dillon Christian at King’s Academy (SCISA)

Fairmont at Midway (NC)

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Academy (SCISA)

Johnson at Lamar

Kingstree at Lee Central

Lake City at Manning

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico

Latta at Andrews

McBee at Lewisville

Mullins at Marion

North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach

Purnell Swett at Lumberton (NC)

Richmond at Scotland (NC)

Socastee at Waccamaw

South Florence at West Florence

Sumter at Conway

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds