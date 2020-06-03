NFL, Panthers announce 2020 training camp changes

CHARLOTTE, NC – Given the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL on Tuesday informed teams that they will be restricted from traveling to alternate sites for training camp this summer. For the Panthers, that means camp will be held at team headquarters in Charlotte instead of Wofford College in Spartanburg.

“We are aware of the league’s decision regarding training camp and support its goal of ensuring the safety of fans, players, coaches and staff,” said Steven Drummond, Panthers vice president of communications and external affairs. “We value our longstanding relationship with Wofford College and the Spartanburg area and look forward to returning in 2021.”

The Panthers have held training camp at Wofford since the team’s inaugural season in 1995 and had planned to return for 2020 — a 26th consecutive year.

Further details for training camp will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy – Carolina Panthers