CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The NFL Players Association will file a grievance against the NFL and Carolina Panthers due to the hardness of the field on Christmas Eve, according to a source.

The grievance follows the Dec. 24 Lions vs. Panthers game in Charlotte, sources say. The NFLPA complained about field conditions in the extreme cold temperatures before the game and said conditions worsened as the game progressed.

No additional information was immediately available.