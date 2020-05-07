Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 schedule.
The Panthers will kick off the season with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow and Conway’s Bryan Edwards, who play for the Raiders, will be in Charlotte to start the season.
Full schedule:
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|9/13
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|1:00
|2
|9/20
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00
|3
|9/27
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05
|4
|10/4
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|1:00
|5
|10/11
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|1:00
|6
|10/18
|vs. Chicago Bears
|1:00
|7
|10/25
|@ New Orleans Saints
|1:00
|8
|10/29
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|8:20
|9
|11/8
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00
|10
|11/15
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00
|11
|11/22
|vs. Detroit Lions
|1:00
|12
|11/29
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|1:00
|13
|Bye
|14
|12/13
|vs. Denver Broncos
|1:00
|15
|12/19 or 12/20
|@ Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|16
|12/27
|@ Washington Redskins
|1:00
|17
|1/3
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:00
The schedule is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.