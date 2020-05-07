Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 schedule.

The Panthers will kick off the season with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow and Conway’s Bryan Edwards, who play for the Raiders, will be in Charlotte to start the season.

Full schedule:

WeekDateOpponent Time
19/13vs. Las Vegas Raiders1:00
29/20@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00
39/27@ Los Angeles Chargers4:05
410/4vs. Arizona Cardinals1:00
510/11@ Atlanta Falcons1:00
610/18vs. Chicago Bears1:00
710/25@ New Orleans Saints1:00
810/29vs. Atlanta Falcons8:20
911/8@ Kansas City Chiefs1:00
1011/15vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00
1111/22vs. Detroit Lions1:00
1211/29@ Minnesota Vikings1:00
13Bye
1412/13vs. Denver Broncos1:00
1512/19 or 12/20@ Green Bay PackersTBD
1612/27@ Washington Redskins1:00
171/3vs. New Orleans Saints1:00

The schedule is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

