Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Panthers have released their 2020 schedule.

The Panthers will kick off the season with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13. Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow and Conway’s Bryan Edwards, who play for the Raiders, will be in Charlotte to start the season.

Full schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 9/13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 2 9/20 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 3 9/27 @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 4 10/4 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:00 5 10/11 @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 6 10/18 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 7 10/25 @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 8 10/29 vs. Atlanta Falcons 8:20 9 11/8 @ Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 10 11/15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 11 11/22 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 12 11/29 @ Minnesota Vikings 1:00 13 Bye 14 12/13 vs. Denver Broncos 1:00 15 12/19 or 12/20 @ Green Bay Packers TBD 16 12/27 @ Washington Redskins 1:00 17 1/3 vs. New Orleans Saints 1:00

The schedule is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.