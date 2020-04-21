Carolina Panthers moving team headquarters to SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Carolina Panthers are moving their team headquarters to Rock Hill, South Carolina.
York County Commissioners voted four-to-three Monday night to bring the team’s front offices to South Carolina. York County will help the panthers with hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure.
There will be a new state-of-the-art practice facility, offices, a hospital, restaurants, and other businesses.
