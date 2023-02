CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — Newly hired head coach Frank Reich for the Panthers announced the first official addition to his coaching staff.

On Sunday, the Panthers agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to fill the defensive coordinator position.

The 42-year-old spent last season has the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

Evero has previous coaching experience with the Rams, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers.

Evero played his college days at Cal Davis as a safety.