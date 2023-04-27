MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday night is the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

Byron Young, from Georgetown, S.C. attended high school at Carvers Bay in Hemingway. For Young, his time at Carvers Bay helped lay the foundation for his love of the game.

“Honestly, you know that was one of my best moments,” Young said. “I feel like high school was really fun. I love playing football, that’s where I really became really passionate about the game, I love everything about it.”

Young spoke about the great relationships that he had with his high school football coaches at Carvers Bay and is looking for a similar relationship with coaches at the professional level.

“I just need a coach, someone that is passionate about the game and passionate about developing me as a player,” Young said. “At the end of the day, I want to be close to someone that actually cares about trying to do it, trying to help me out, trying to help me better my game and reach my full potential.”

Coming out of high school, Young wasn’t a heavily recruited player. In fact, he got his college football start at the JUCO level at Georgia Military College. Young never let that stop him from reaching his dreams and attributes his success to his “no-quit” attitude.

“I didn’t quit because I’ve been through worse,” Young said. “I wasn’t raised to quit, it’s how I start so, anything I start, I finish it. I knew what I wanted to accomplish, and I knew what my goals were.”

While Byron will sit anxiously near his phone waiting for the call, he plans on celebrating the NFL Draft in a special place, enjoying quality time with his family.

“Every year we get beach houses in Pawleys Island and I’m just going to be there with my siblings, my mom, my dad and some of my nieces and nephews,” Young said. “We’re just going to be there with a home cooked meal and were just going to be together enjoying each other’s company.”

Byron is projected to be a mid-round draft pick. He has no preference in a specific team or organization that he wants to play for, he simply wants to compete at the highest level.