Reports: Redskins have reached deal with former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera

NFL

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has reached a deal to become the next coach of the Washington Redskins, per multiple reports. 

The deal is reportedly for five years, though the details have yet to be disclosed. 

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was fired this year after nine seasons with Carolina. The Panthers went 5-11 and finished in last place in the NFC South. 

Washington, looking to rebound from a long period of mediocrity, fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday and fired head coach Jay Gruden in October. 

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story