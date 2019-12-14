Nine inducted into the SCACA Football Coaches Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine new members heard their names called on Friday night at the Crown Reef Hotel & Resort in Myrtle Beach as they were the latest class inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Between the nine members, there were 20 state championships won and over 1700 career victories. Some of those gentleman had local ties to the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. You can read below about each of the nominees.

Dennis Botts – Calhoun Falls and Abbeville: Head Coach for 22 years

Record was 189-84

Won Two State Championship in Abbeville – 1991 & 1996

Upper State Champion in 2000 & 2002

Football Field at Abbeville named in his honor

Burney Bourne – Cheraw, Socastee, Waccamaw:

Head Coach for 31 years

Coached at Cheraw for 22 years compiling a record for 179-96

Won Two State Champions at Cheraw – 1979 & 1993

Lower State Champion in 1992

JR Boyd – Lamar, Laurens: Head Coach for 24 years

Record was 221 – 88

Won Three State Championships at Lamar

Lower State Champions twice

Reed Charpia – James Island, Irmo, Newberry College, Midland Valley, Bennettsville, Marlboro County, James Island, Woodland

Won 240 games

Won a State Championship at James Island

State Runner-Up once

Played and Coached for John McKissick at Summerville High

Bob Hanna – 1978-1993 coached at five schools in N.C. and 1994 – 2013 at Irmo High

36 years as Head Coach, in his 49 years coaching football

Record at Irmo 163-93

Upper State Champion in 2002, 2004 & 2006

Chris Miller – Broome, Byrnes, Spartanburg: 1992 – Present 18 years as a head coach

Won 170 games

Won the State Championship 5 times – 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014

Team has been nationally ranked eight times

Bob Prevatte – Gaffney 1956 – 1969: 14 years as head coach

1960, 1961 Coach of the Year

Record 119-29-11

He started the Gaffney Football powerhouse program

In 2007 The Bob Prevatte Foundation was started by his former players to help deserving seniors to go to college

Allen Sitterle – Spartanburg, Daniel, Lexington

Coached in four different states with a record of 334 – 101

Won Six State Championships

Coached 25 years in S.C. with a 251 -72 record

In S.C. won four State Championships and three State Runner-ups

James “Nate” Thompson – Choppee, Carvers Bay

Head Coach for 18 years Record 176-79

Won two State Champions at Carvers Bay 2000 & 2006

Lower State Champion – 2001, 2008, 2013