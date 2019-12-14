Nine inducted into the SCACA Football Coaches Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine new members heard their names called on Friday night at the Crown Reef Hotel & Resort in Myrtle Beach as they were the latest class inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Between the nine members, there were 20 state championships won and over 1700 career victories. Some of those gentleman had local ties to the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. You can read below about each of the nominees.
Dennis Botts – Calhoun Falls and Abbeville: Head Coach for 22 years
Record was 189-84
Won Two State Championship in Abbeville – 1991 & 1996
Upper State Champion in 2000 & 2002
Football Field at Abbeville named in his honor
Burney Bourne – Cheraw, Socastee, Waccamaw:
Head Coach for 31 years
Coached at Cheraw for 22 years compiling a record for 179-96
Won Two State Champions at Cheraw – 1979 & 1993
Lower State Champion in 1992
JR Boyd – Lamar, Laurens: Head Coach for 24 years
Record was 221 – 88
Won Three State Championships at Lamar
Lower State Champions twice
Reed Charpia – James Island, Irmo, Newberry College, Midland Valley, Bennettsville, Marlboro County, James Island, Woodland
Won 240 games
Won a State Championship at James Island
State Runner-Up once
Played and Coached for John McKissick at Summerville High
Bob Hanna – 1978-1993 coached at five schools in N.C. and 1994 – 2013 at Irmo High
36 years as Head Coach, in his 49 years coaching football
Record at Irmo 163-93
Upper State Champion in 2002, 2004 & 2006
Chris Miller – Broome, Byrnes, Spartanburg: 1992 – Present 18 years as a head coach
Won 170 games
Won the State Championship 5 times – 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014
Team has been nationally ranked eight times
Bob Prevatte – Gaffney 1956 – 1969: 14 years as head coach
1960, 1961 Coach of the Year
Record 119-29-11
He started the Gaffney Football powerhouse program
In 2007 The Bob Prevatte Foundation was started by his former players to help deserving seniors to go to college
Allen Sitterle – Spartanburg, Daniel, Lexington
Coached in four different states with a record of 334 – 101
Won Six State Championships
Coached 25 years in S.C. with a 251 -72 record
In S.C. won four State Championships and three State Runner-ups
James “Nate” Thompson – Choppee, Carvers Bay
Head Coach for 18 years Record 176-79
Won two State Champions at Carvers Bay 2000 & 2006
Lower State Champion – 2001, 2008, 2013