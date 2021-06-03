Nine student-athletes sign at Socastee on Thursday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper on Thursday afternoon and signed to play collegiate sports at Socastee High School. Below are their names, sports, and colleges that will attend, along with some photos. Congratulations to those seniors!

Baseball:

Caid Byrd – Clemson

Football / Baseball:

Trey Rockey – Minnesota Morris

Football:

Matt Glenn – Maryville College

Basketball:

Mike Herrin – Spartanburg Methodist

Mariah Lienbach – Converse College

Aubrey Semprivevo – Converse College

Sade Quashie – Converse College

Softball:

Shelby Phillips – Florence-Darlington Tech

Jay Wrightsman – Coastal Carolina

