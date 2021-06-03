Nine student-athletes sign at Socastee on Thursday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nine student-athletes put the pen to paper on Thursday afternoon and signed to play collegiate sports at Socastee High School. Below are their names, sports, and colleges that will attend, along with some photos. Congratulations to those seniors!
Baseball:
Caid Byrd – Clemson
Football / Baseball:
Trey Rockey – Minnesota Morris
Football:
Matt Glenn – Maryville College
Basketball:
Mike Herrin – Spartanburg Methodist
Mariah Lienbach – Converse College
Aubrey Semprivevo – Converse College
Sade Quashie – Converse College
Softball:
Shelby Phillips – Florence-Darlington Tech
Jay Wrightsman – Coastal Carolina