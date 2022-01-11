NMB football coach Matt Reel leaving the beach for job at Boiling Springs (SC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – NMB football coach Matt Reel is leaving the Chiefs program and taking the same position at Boiling Springs high school in the Upstate, just north of Spartanburg. He was approved by the Spartanburg County school board on Tuesday night.

Reel has been in charge of NMB since the 2017 and led them to a 40-16 mark with playoff appearances in all 5 of his seasons. In 2017 and 2020 they won the Region 6-4A title. In 2020, he took the Chiefs to their first ever Class 4A state final.

Reel will speak with his new team and members of the media next Tuesday in a press conference.