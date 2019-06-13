NMB Grad Looking to Make Panthers Roster

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach grad Temarrick Hemingway is looking to break through with the Carolina Panthers this spring and summer. On Thursday he competed and finished up his final day of minicamp with the team as they break for the summer before training camp at the end of July.

The Grand Strand native signed with the Panthers make in May and is hoping to land a spot on their 53-man roster when the 2019 season begins. Hemingway played football for the Chiefs and then starred at South Carolina State. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 draft by the Los Angeles Rams, playing for them, the Denver Broncos, and now in Charlotte.

He has appeared in 13 games over 2 seasons thus far with the Rams and Broncos. At S.C. State he had 93 catches for 1056 yards and 7 touchdowns from 2012 to 2015.