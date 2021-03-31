NMB kicker and punter Zane Smith verbally commits to Florida State

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach senior kicker and punter Zane Smith posted on social media today that he has verbally committed to play football at Florida State in 2021.

Smith has been a consistent performer throughout his Chiefs career on special teams and was one of the key components to help them reach the state finals in 2020.

Smith made a pair of field goals this fall, 33 of his 60 kickoffs were touchbacks, and he averaged nearly 38 yards per punt with 9 of those being downed inside the 20 yard line.

He’s now the third Chiefs player to commit to play in the ACC from this senior class. Defensive lineman Chase Simmons signed to play at Syracuse and Henry Duke will play tight end at Virginia.