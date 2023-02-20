FLORENCE, SC – For the third time this season, Francis Marion University senior forward Jasmine Stanley has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, this time for the period of Feb. 13-19.

She previously won the award on Jan. 16 and Dec. 20, and it marks the 10th time a Patriot has garnered the award during the 2022-23 season.

Stanley, a 6-1 native of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., averaged 18.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per game in two wins last week as FMU extended its winning streak to 17 games equaling the third longest streak in program history and extending the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.

The (19-6) Francis Marion women will conclude their regular season on Wednesday by hosting the University of Mount Olive at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Night. A win would secure the No.2 seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament and a double-bye into the semifinals on March 4 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The Patriots will share the regular-season crown and be the No.1 seed if they win and UNC Pembroke beats Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday.

FMU is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll.