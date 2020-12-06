No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds off No. 8 BYU 22-17

COLUMBIA - From start to finish, there wasn't much Lake View could do to slow down the Southside Christian Sabre attack. Their offense moved the ball with ease and their defense shut down the Wild Gators rushing attack en route to a 46-6 win.

That was Lake View's first loss of the season after winning 3 straight in the postseason and capturing the Region 5-1A regular season title. Daryl King and his team were chasing after the school's 11th state championship.