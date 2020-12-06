No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds off No. 8 BYU 22-17

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 Coastal Carolina continued its perfect season, stopping BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired to beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in the showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night. The Cougars were a late-week, fill in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast eagerly stepping in Thursday after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns. And Coastal was more than up to the task of slowing BYUI’s potent offense to a season low in points.