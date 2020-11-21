No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallies past Appalachian State 34-23

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reese White ran for a 3-yard, go-ahead touchdown and No. 15 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State for the first time in school history to maintain its perfect 8-0 season with a 34-23 victory.

The Chanticleers went to 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and moved a win away from clinching the league’s East Division and reaching the conference title game.

The Mountaineers tried to overtake Coastal after White’s score, but D’Jordan Strong intercepted Zac Thomas and took it back 38 yards for the clinching score.

