No. 16 Coastal blows out ULM, 59-6

CONWAY – No. 16 Coastal Carolina blew past ULM, with a 59-6 win. The Chanticleers did so, in front of record setting crowd of 18,674.

This marks the Chants’ fifth-straight of the year, and their first win over ULM. Coastal now extends its conference win streak to 10-straight, and it’s home streak to 11-straight.

The offense was again led by quarterback Grayson McCall who was a perfect 13-for-13 in passing, for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground Reese White and Braydon Bennett combined for 171 yards and two scores, with eight Chants getting a carry in the win.

Defensively linebacker Teddy Gallagher led the charge with seven tackles and 1.0 sack, while Silas Kelly added six stops.

The Chants have a quick turnaround as they travel to Arkansas State, for a Thursday night game.