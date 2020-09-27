No. 16 Tennessee wins seventh straight 31-27 over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead No. 16 Tennessee to its seventh straight win with a 31-27 victory over South Carolina.
Guarantano also rushed for a score in the Southeastern Conference and season-opener for both teams.
Guarantano finished 19 of 31 for 259 yards including a 32-yard scoring pass to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left in the game.
South Carolina appeared to have a final chance, but a Tennessee punt hit a Gamecocks’ player and the Vols recovered to hold on to the win.
