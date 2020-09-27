No. 16 Tennessee wins seventh straight 31-27 over Gamecocks

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries against Tennessee’s Kenneth George Jr. (5) and Devon Dillehay (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead No. 16 Tennessee to its seventh straight win with a 31-27 victory over South Carolina.

Guarantano also rushed for a score in the Southeastern Conference and season-opener for both teams.

Guarantano finished 19 of 31 for 259 yards including a 32-yard scoring pass to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left in the game.

South Carolina appeared to have a final chance, but a Tennessee punt hit a Gamecocks’ player and the Vols recovered to hold on to the win.

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries for a touchdown, next to Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee’s Henry To’o To’o (11), Trevon Flowers (1), Deandre Johnson (13) and Kenneth George Jr. (5) celebrate an interception return for a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) takes a handoff from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina linebacker Brad Johnson (19) and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrate a stop against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries against Tennessee’s Kenneth George Jr. (5) and Devon Dillehay (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) scores a touchdown against Tennessee’s Doneiko Slaughter (18), Trevon Flowers (1) and Bryce Thompson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

