No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins 53-3 against UMass

CONWAY, SC – The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers win 53-3 over UMass on Saturday.

The offense scored on eight of their nine offensive possessions. The 50-point win margin marks the largest since the 2020 season, against Georgia State (51-0).

Coastal totaled 558 yards of offensive, compared to UMass’ 158 total yards of offense. They also outgained UMass by 284 yards on the ground.

CCU defense kept the Minutemen out of the end zone, and did not allow a passing touchdown for now the fourth game.

Quarterback Grayson McCall went 10-for-14 or 162 yards and two touchdowns. Braydon Bennett had a career-high 83 yards and a touchdown. Reese White had nine carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Tyson Mobley added a 32-yard score on his lone carry of the game.

Defensively, Silas Kelly had a team-high six tackles, followed by D’Jordan Strong with five tackles.

Coastal is off to a 4-0 start to the season for the second-straight year, and the fifth time in program history.